‘Not typical food poisoning’: Mumbai’s ‘watermelon deaths’ mystery deepens

The Mumbai police said the relatives did not eat the watermelon that the family ate around 1-1.30 am after the guests left. (Express Photo)

Two days after a Mumbai couple and their two daughters died, reportedly after eating a watermelon, doctors at the hospital where they were admitted said their condition was far worse than what is typically seen in cases of food poisoning.

Abdullah Dokadia (44), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (12) died on Sunday within hours of each other. They were hospitalised on Sunday after they started vomiting. Earlier, they had eaten watermelon at their Pydhonie home.

Dr Sanjay Surase, medical superintendent of Sir JJ Hospital, said the family’s condition did not match the symptoms of a typical foodborne illness. “If this were food poisoning, the clinical picture would be very different. It does not typically lead to such rapid and severe deterioration. The speed of deterioration, the severity of the condition, and the fact that multiple members of a single family were affected are not consistent with a routine foodborne illness. We are looking at the possibility of a toxic or chemical substance,” he said.