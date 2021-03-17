Undertrial in triple blast case seeks contempt of court proceedings against Taloja jail officials

Last month, the court had said directions were given to the jail authorities to take the 31-year-old to hospital for medical treatment, but this was not complied with

AN UNDERTRIAL in the 2011 triple blast case has filed an application before a special court seeking contempt of court proceedings against Taloja jail officials, claiming that he was not taken to JJ Hospital for medical treatment despite court orders.

Nadeem Akhtar, who has been behind bars for nearly 10 years, has said he was infected with tuberculosis in jail in 2019, and that it has become resistant leading to a need for medical attention.



Last month, the court had said directions were given to the jail authorities to take the 31-year-old to hospital for medical treatment, but this was not complied with. “It seems also from repeatedly filing such kind of applications by UTP (undertrial prisoner), said prison authority had not acted upon the directions of the court. Therefore, the prison officer/superintendent are directed to comply with the order and submit the report without fail till the next fixed date,” the court had said last month.

Akhtar said the prison authorities have not followed the order till date due to which he has filed a plea seeking contempt proceedings. He claimed that he has not been taken to JJ hospital since January. A similar plea was moved seeking medical treatment in January as there was swelling in his head and a clot on his neck.



The court had sought a report from the authorities who responded stating that he was stable and undergoing treatment within the prison premises. “Even if the CMO (chief medical officer) of CP (central prison) files the report about the general health condition of the applicant (being) stable, the superintendent and CMO, Taloja Central prison, should still get the applicant medically examined through JJ Hospital, and report to the court without fail till the next fixed date,” the court had said in its January order as well. In 2019 too, the court directed the jail authorities to ensure that police guards are provided to take him to the hospital.