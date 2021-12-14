Not right to be carefree: Mumbai mayor after Kareena Kapoor Khan contracts COVID-19

In the wake of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora contracting COVID-19, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said it is not right to be carefree when the pandemic has not ended.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said the two actors had tested positive for the coronavirus and those who came in contact with them were traced and their tests conducted, the results of which were awaited.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Pednekar said if people flout COVID-19 norms, why strict action should not be taken against them.

“Kareena has two kids at home. It does not suit well to act carefree when the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended. We have contacted the Grand Hyatt Hotel where a party was held and Kareena attended it. We are tracing others who were present there,” the mayor said.

The BMC staff has also contacted the physician of the two actors and both are under home isolation, she said.

“I can understand if some teenagers were present at such a party. It is their age and they like to enjoy, but people should take utmost precautions. Those who are in the limelight, why don’t they fear COVID-19?” the mayor said.

Despite strict instructions regarding COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, if people are seen flouting it, “why should we not take strict action against such people as per the pandemic rule book?” Pednekar said.

“Although we have succeeded in slowing down the coronavirus infection rate, it has not gone completely,” she noted.

The mayor said the new coronavirus variant Omicron has also posed new challenges.

“In such situation, it is our appeal to the people to adhere to COVID-19 norms and follow them. As part of the unlock guidelines, we have been allowing relaxations in terms of gatherings and attendance at events. It seems some people and hotels are taking undue advantage of it,” Pednekar said.

She said some political parties were also taking advantage of the relaxed norms.

“If we decide to impose strict norms and introduce fresh restrictions on movement, there are some people who would oppose it fiercely,” Pednekar said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday confirmed her diagnosis on Instagram, adding that she hopes to be “up and about soon”.

According to the BMC sources, the tests of Khan and Arora were conducted on Saturday and it was confirmed on Sunday that they had tested positive for the viral infection.

The civic body will check reports that both had violated coronavirus norms and attended several parties, the sources said.