Not retiring from electoral politics, party will decide my candidature: Chandrakant Patil

A day after Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil announced that he would not be contesting Assembly and Lok Sabha elections next year, the BJP leader on Friday said he was not retiring from electoral politics and that the party would decide about his candidature. Education Minister Vinod Tawde, too, courted controversy in Mumbai when he said that not all new reports shown by the media are true.

On Thursday, at a police awards function in his hometown Kolhapur, Chandrakant Patil had said: “In any case, I am not going to contest any Assembly or Lok Sabha election. I am not even contesting graduate constituency (MLC) polls. And you may take note of this statement…”

But on Friday morning, Patil was quick to withdraw his statement. “It appears my statement has been misinterpreted. I did not mean to say that I would retire from electoral politics. In any case, the decision to contest elections or not will be taken by the party. What I meant was that we have to follow the party’s decision. I am saying this in a positive sense,” he told mediapersons in Kohlapur.

Asked about the U-turn, Patil said: “Yesterday, when I was addressing a local function, it was brought to my notice that the decision to impose curbs on decibel levels during the Ganesh Chaturthi had not gone down well with some organisations. In response, I said that I have decided to disallow certain acoustics keeping in mind the social aspect. It was not to gain popularity mandate for any election.”

“I have always maintained that social issues cannot be compromised for politics… But my statement, which was made in context of a local issue, appears to have been misread. I would like to state I am not retiring from politics,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tawde, while addressing a group of students in Mumbai on Friday, alleged that not everything that shown by the media are true.

During his address, he asked: “Would you like to join politics?”

As Tawde’s question elicited poor response from the students present at the function in Wilson College, the BJP leader said: “Often, it is stated that politics is dirty. Such an impression is the result of a stray clipping constantly being played by the media in audio and video formats… The media shows news, which is true, but not all news are true.”

When asked, a BJP spokesperson refused to comment on the statements of Patil and Tawde. “Top party leadership has taken cognizance. We cannot comment on it.” “Tawde was trying to impress upon students that politics is not dirty. He had not attacked the entire media,” said a party leader.

