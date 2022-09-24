Not quitting NCP, there is no bar on speaking to Amit Shah, says Khadse

NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Saturday denied reports that he was planning to return to the BJP fold.

Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, during a public rally in Jalgaon had claimed that Khadse had met Home Minister Amit Shah recently. The comment had sparked speculation that Khadse was set to rejoin the BJP.

Khadse, however, denied meeting Shah but acknowledged that he had spoken to him on the phone. “There is no bar on anyone speaking to the Home minister. However, I have no intention of quitting a party, which stood by me and supported me,” Khadse told mediapersons.

The NCP on Saturday denied reports that Khadse was on his way to the BJP. “There us no truth to these reports,” said party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

Khadse, who hails from Muktainagar in Jalgaon, started his political career with the BJP and was elected on a party ticket for six consecutive terms from 1989. He had a fall out with now Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and was forced to resign as a minister in 2016. In 2020, he was inducted into the NCP.