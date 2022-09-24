scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Not quitting NCP, there is no bar on speaking to Amit Shah, says Khadse

Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, during a public rally in Jalgaon had claimed that Khadse had met Home Minister Amit Shah recently. The comment had sparked speculation that Khadse was set to rejoin the BJP.

NCP leader Eknath Khadse. (File)

NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Saturday denied reports that he was planning to return to the BJP fold.

Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, during a public rally in Jalgaon had claimed that Khadse had met Home Minister Amit Shah recently. The comment had sparked speculation that Khadse was set to rejoin the BJP.

Khadse, however, denied meeting Shah but acknowledged that he had spoken to him on the phone. “There is no bar on anyone speaking to the Home minister. However, I have no intention of quitting a party, which stood by me and supported me,” Khadse told mediapersons.

The NCP on Saturday denied reports that Khadse was on his way to the BJP. “There us no truth to these reports,” said party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Giorgia Meloni could be the first woman to lead Italy. Not all women are ...Premium
Giorgia Meloni could be the first woman to lead Italy. Not all women are ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — EWS to Modi-Putin meetPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — EWS to Modi-Putin meet
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...Premium
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehabPremium
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehab
More from Mumbai

Khadse, who hails from Muktainagar in Jalgaon, started his political career with the BJP and was elected on a party ticket for six consecutive terms from 1989. He had a fall out with now Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and was forced to resign as a minister in 2016. In 2020, he was inducted into the NCP.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 11:46:19 pm
Next Story

PFI protest in Pune: Videos show ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans raised, govt vows action

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement