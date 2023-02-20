Not providing medical treatment is not ‘ill treatment’: Court acquits man, family

MERELY NOT providing medical treatment to a woman does not mean she was subjected to cruelty, a sessions court said in a recent order, acquitting a man and four of his relatives from charges of domestic violence and abetment of suicide of his wife.

“The mere fact that the accused has not provided medical treatment to the deceased does not mean that there was cruelty to her. Further, general wear and tear in the family does not amount to cruelty to the deceased,” the court had said in its order earlier this month.

The case dated back to 2012 when a 32-year-old man along with his parents and two relatives were booked after his wife died by suicide on December 2, 2011. A complaint was filed by the woman’s uncle who had submitted that her husband and in-laws were mistreating her after she delivered a girl. It was alleged that the woman was being assaulted and harassed, and despite her weak condition after pregnancy, she was not provided medical treatment. The victim’s family also alleged that the in-laws had taken dowry including gold, a TV set, refrigerator and 40 sarees, and further demand of dowry by the accused after the victim gave birth to a girl. Among those who deposed during the trial was the woman’s uncle, mother, brother, neighbour and two relatives.

However, the court said the evidence of the victim’s family members was vague and general in nature, the testimony of witnesses was vague, and there was no submission of proof of purchase of ‘dowry’ articles given to the accused. The court also said witnesses were not specific about the role of each of the accused in harassment of the victim.

“Upon perusal of the entire evidence, it appears that she (victim’s mother) has made vague and general allegations against the accused. The main grievance is that the accused were not taking the deceased to the hospital for treatment. This main grievance cannot be said to be cruelty, that led to the suicide,” the court said, adding that not providing medical treatment cannot be termed ‘ill treatment’.

The accused through their lawyers had submitted that no complaint was lodged by the victim or her family members alleging domestic violence when she was alive, and no proof was submitted regarding them having received the articles in question.