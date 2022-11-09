Not our tradition to talk and behave like this, says Supriya Sule

A DAY after Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar allegedly used abusive language against senior NCP leader Supriya Sule, creating furore in the state, the Baramati MP on Tuesday said Sattar’s statement does not represent the culture of Maharashtra. “It is not our tradition to talk and behave like this. Such statements are not expected from people sitting in power. The manner in which various organisations, individuals and media reacted and expressed their feelings, is reassuring,” the Lok Sabha MP said in a statement.

“What happened was abominable, but the reaction to it was an illustration of the civilised face of Maharashtra. My humble request to all is that we all should not overreact on this now,” she added.

Sattar had allegedly used a derogatory term while referring to Sule in response to the “50 khokha” jibe that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who parted ways Uddhav Thackeray have been facing since they broke away, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Addressing a rally in Sillod on Monday, while Sattar said that he had apologised for a word he had used, he maintained that he did not say anything objectionable.

The incident has come as major embarrassment for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Party insiders said a meeting has been convened to discuss the objectionable statements made by Shinde faction MLAs and leaders and to work on tackling the matter.

Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis said: “No one should use foul language about any woman. There should be a code of conduct on what should be said in politics and how. Both sides need to exercise restrain while speaking.”

“In no way I would support the way Sattar has spoken but at the same time, the Opposition should also exercise restraint while speaking and should not use words like ‘gaddar’ and ‘khokes’ again and again,” he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of NCP, led by party state president Jayant Patil, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday demanding the removal of Sattar from the Cabinet.

“Maharashtra is known as a state that respects women and promotes women’s dignity. But today it has been tarnished. We strongly condemn the offensive words and statements made by Abdul Sattar against Lok Sabha MP Supriyatai Sule. A person who abuses a woman like this has no right to hold a position of responsibility in the state of Maharashtra. Therefore, our request to His Excellency the Governor, considering the seriousness of the matter, the minister of agriculture Shri Abdul Sattar should be sacked immediately. I am sure that you will surely bring justice to the lackeys of Maharashtra,” the memorandum submitted by the delegation stated.