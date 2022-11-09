scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Not our tradition to talk and behave like this, says Supriya Sule

Sattar had allegedly used a derogatory term while referring to Sule in response to the “50 khokha” jibe that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who parted ways Uddhav Thackeray have been facing since they broke away, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Supriya Sule

A DAY after Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar allegedly used abusive language against senior NCP leader Supriya Sule, creating furore in the state, the Baramati MP on Tuesday said Sattar’s statement does not represent the culture of Maharashtra. “It is not our tradition to talk and behave like this. Such statements are not expected from people sitting in power. The manner in which various organisations, individuals and media reacted and expressed their feelings, is reassuring,” the Lok Sabha MP said in a statement.

Read |NCP workers protest across Maharashtra over agriculture minister’s remarks against Supriya Sule

“What happened was abominable, but the reaction to it was an illustration of the civilised face of Maharashtra. My humble request to all is that we all should not overreact on this now,” she added.

Read |NCP leaders meet Guv, demand removal of Abdul Sattar

Sattar had allegedly used a derogatory term while referring to Sule in response to the “50 khokha” jibe that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who parted ways Uddhav Thackeray have been facing since they broke away, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Addressing a rally in Sillod on Monday, while Sattar said that he had apologised for a word he had used, he maintained that he did not say anything objectionable.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

The incident has come as major embarrassment for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Party insiders said a meeting has been convened to discuss the objectionable statements made by Shinde faction MLAs and leaders and to work on tackling the matter.

Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis said: “No one should use foul language about any woman. There should be a code of conduct on what should be said in politics and how. Both sides need to exercise restrain while speaking.”

“In no way I would support the way Sattar has spoken but at the same time, the Opposition should also exercise restraint while speaking and should not use words like ‘gaddar’ and ‘khokes’ again and again,” he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a delegation of NCP, led by party state president Jayant Patil, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday demanding the removal of Sattar from the Cabinet.

More from Mumbai

“Maharashtra is known as a state that respects women and promotes women’s dignity. But today it has been tarnished. We strongly condemn the offensive words and statements made by Abdul Sattar against Lok Sabha MP Supriyatai Sule. A person who abuses a woman like this has no right to hold a position of responsibility in the state of Maharashtra. Therefore, our request to His Excellency the Governor, considering the seriousness of the matter, the minister of agriculture Shri Abdul Sattar should be sacked immediately. I am sure that you will surely bring justice to the lackeys of Maharashtra,” the memorandum submitted by the delegation stated.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 03:08:56 am
Next Story

Demonetisation was attack on MSMEs & farmers, says Rahul

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement