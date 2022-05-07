Not much has changed at SGNP 25 years after HC ordered removal of encroachment

This Saturday, the Bombay High Court order to clear the Sanjay Gandhi National Park of encroachment will complete 25 years but not much has changed on the ground.

The petition was filed by Bombay Environment Action Group (BEAG) for removal of hutments and stopping quarrying in forest lands. Though the final order came much later, in 2003, the state forest department has barely made any progress on removing encroachment. Hutments have increased manifold and the latest area to fall victim is Sai Bangoda near Vihar Lake, where nearly 100 acre of forest land has been encroached upon.

The SGNP is spread over 103 sq km and extends from Thane to Borivali on the east-west side, and Goregaon to Dahisar on the north-south side. These slums are largely on the park’s periphery.

Environmentalist Debi Goenka, who was earlier with BEAG, told The Indian Express, “The problem was that demolition was not effectively done. The boundary wall was not complete. Many of those who got pucca houses in Chandivali sold them and came back to the slums in the park. I think only 10 per cent of the slums have gone.’’

However, Goenka pointed out, taxis and autos have been banned from entering the park and food stalls have also been removed. He also said that quarrying has completely stopped. Now, there is a plan to have electric vehicles to take visitors from the main gate at Borivali to Kanheri caves. The Malad side is one of the worst affected by slums. In Bhandup West near the BMC filtration plant, the forest department has constructed a compound wall, but there are hordes of slums inside. When this correspondent visited the place two weeks ago, two groups of slum dwellers were playing cards inside the forested area and there were beer bottles lying around. Cases of leopards straying in housing societies are also frequent.

Besides encroachment, there are some tribal hamlets that have to be shifted. When the HC judgment was delivered, the SGNP was headed by an officer of deputy conservator rank. DCF Anand Bharati was here for nearly 12 years to remove hutments, but failed to do so as encroachment continues. Now, SGNP is either headed by an officer of chief conservator or conservator rank. The present field director is Indian Forest officer G Mallikarjun and he has two deputy conservators to assist him. The SGNP had also got many more guards to assist them in demolition.

In the initial years, demolition squads faced intense opposition from slum dwellers. They allegedly burnt their houses down and blamed the forest department for it or accused forest staff of molesting their women or even threatened cases under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (prevention of atrocities) Act, 1989.

Along with the order to remove encroachments, the High Court also passed an order to take back 100 acres of quarry land at Dahisar which was done.

Clement Ben, additional principal chief conservator of forests (western) told The Indian Express, “The SGNP is a natural forest in a sea of humanity. It is one of its kind in the entire world. More recently, a forested patch of Aarey was transferred to the forest department. But slum removal has not happened. In the 1997 judgment, a slum rehabilitation scheme was to be implemented. The first phase took place but none of the slum dwellers came forward in phase two.”

Ben said that the forest department is now constructing protection huts (areas where forest staff can take refuge) along the boundary which will keep a watch on fresh encroachments.

Former IAS officer Praveen Pardeshi, who was the forest secretary and later the additional chief secretary in the CM’s office, said, “I was forest secretary 15 days after the judgment. We completed most of the compound walls to prevent fresh encroachment. We removed encroachment to some extent. We also had a plan to rehabilitate 2,000 families and this was approved by the government. This is the only way to make the SGNP slum-free. I remember a lot of slum dwellers were shifted to Chandivali.’’

But retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar has a different view. He said, “Juxtaposition of eligible and non eligible huts caused a problem. Large chunks could not be cleared at a stroke. This was the main reason for the failure. [Prior to 1995, slums were protected, hence, eligible. The ones after were unprotected. However, later, the government extended the protection to slums constructed till 2000.]’’

Environmentalist D Stalin of NGO Vanshakti gave a different solution. He said, “More than 25,000 new hutments have come up since the judgment. Slums will never go. I had suggested that instead of giving houses, remove those areas from the park and add new areas which are unconstructed. I also sent a list of areas. But the problem has worsened. The forest department has been ineffective in stopping new encroachments.’’

There have been incidents of leopards straying to Gorai village in Borivali West, across the creek, and also to Vikhroli mangroves by crossing the railway line. On many occasions, leopards come to human settlements to kill stray dogs.

NCP leader Vidya Chavan who led the fight for slum dwellers said, “I was in the Janata Dal when I took up the cause of the slum dwellers. I used to travel by train and met some women whose houses were demolished by the forest department and took up their cause. Once I travelled on my bike from my home in Vile Parle to the demolition spot at Damu Nagar. My intention was to save houses of poor.’’