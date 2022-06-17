Mumbai: Not keen on new BEST scheme, parents seek resumption of special school bus service

Even as schools have resumed, there is no clarity yet on the status of special school bus service provided by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). The transport undertaking has announced a new scheme of special discounted rates for students but parents have are seeking the resumption of the old school-bus service by BEST.

In BEST’s special service for private schools across Mumbai, any private school with a minimum 50 students could apply to the nearest BEST Bus Depot with an NOC. Accordingly, buses would be allotted, which would double up as school buses, before resuming their regular route. This service was suspended during pandemic-induced school-closure. According to many parents, private school bus service is not viable due to increase in charges.

“The BEST service is the most cost-effective service, especially now when the private school bus contractors have hiked charges exorbitantly post pandemic. The new charges would be triple to what we were paying for the BEST bus service,” said Sandeep Parab, a Chinchpokli resident whose daughter used the BEST school bus service before the pandemic.

BEST on Thursday announced a new service wherein passes can be issued to private school students to use regular BEST bus services at a discounted rate.

According to the release issued by the BEST PRO, Manoj Varade, these charges will be Rs 200 monthly for children uptil Class V. This would increase to Rs 250 per month and Rs 350 per month for students from classes VI-X and Classes XI-XII respectively. “Students can register for this through the website and it can be renewed easily. Moreover, our traffic supervisors present on different bus stops have already been alerted that all students should be given preference in boarding BEST buses,” said Varade.