Not just young kids, measles striking those above 15 years in city: Doctors

CITY DOCTORS are witnessing the spread of measles among kids as old as 15 years, though the infection is known as a childhood disease as it is more common among children up to 5 years of age.

Even a 21-year-old has been detected with the virus though the infection is mild due to better immunity.

“We have got a 15-year-old and a 21-year-old. We aren’t sure about their vaccination status,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Taking note of the development, the doctors cautioned the people who weren’t fully immunised with the two doses of measles vaccines in their childhood.

Since the start of November, on a daily basis, government-run JJ hospital is witnessing 2-3 patients with measles on an average of which nearly 20 per cent are above the age of ten, which is an uncommon epidemiological phenomenon.

“With age, we fight with different infections which gradually make our immunity stronger, so the instance of measles infection among older children is extremely rare. Having said that, the infection among adults is rarer,” said Dr Bela Verma, head of the paediatric department at the hospital.

Doctors believe that incomplete immunisation and breakthrough infection are the main reasons behind the phenomenon. “Measles vaccination has 85 per cent efficiency so, nearly 15 per cent people have the chance of contracting the infection later in their life. Also, there is a possibility that these older children didn’t get both the doses,” said Dr Verma.

Dr Vasant Nagvekar, co-director of Infectious Disease at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said that the virus is extremely infectious with attack rates up to 90 per cent in unvaccinated persons.

“Adults above the age of 20, pregnant women, and immunocompromised hosts are also susceptible to the infection,” he said.

Measles is an airborne disease caused by a virus of the paramyxovirus family. It is normally passed through direct contact or through the air.

Common complications are ear infections and diarrhoea. Serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis.

“As it is air-borne, even elderly people can contract it. But the severity is limited, unlike in the children, due to a stronger immunity,” said Dr Mukhesh Agarwal, former head of the paediatric department at KEM hospital.

Doctors advise the kin to fully vaccinate the children around them who could be a source of infection for older children who may have missed their doses.

“These people have to be careful and ensure that they maintain distance from the children who haven’t taken both the doses,” said Dr Agarwal.