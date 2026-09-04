At Maharashtra’s seat of power, the clock is set to do more than tell the time. Two proposed “Indian Timekeepers” at Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan will combine Indian chronometry with information on the sun and planets, Panchang and ritual timings, as well as astrological features such as terminology and horoscopy data, according to their manufacturers.
The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 10.97 lakh for the two digital devices, which will display Indian Standard Time and GPS time alongside sunrise and sunset timings, planetary positions and movements, Panchang information, and important cultural, religious, social and national events.
Called Kaalaayan, the devices will cost Rs 5.48 lakh each, including taxes. They are being manufactured by Pune-based Aarsh Vidya Pvt Ltd, which the government resolution describes as the only organisation manufacturing such a device.
Kaalaayan is described by its developers as a “new-age clock based on ancient Indian chronometry”. It combines a 24-hour digital time display with astronomical and calendrical information, seeking to present time in relation to natural and celestial cycles.
Kaalaayan is described by its developers as a “new age clock based on ancient Indian chronometry” (Photo credit: Kaalaayan.com)
Apart from IST and GPS time, the device is designed to show sunrise and sunset, the position and movement of celestial bodies, and information from the Panchang.
A Panchang is a traditional Indian almanac based on astronomical calculations. Its five principal elements are tithi (lunar day), vara (weekday), nakshatra (lunar constellation), yoga and karana. It can also provide information on lunar phases, planetary positions, eclipses, festivals, and periods considered auspicious or inauspicious.
The manufacturers describe Kaalaayan as an instrument with an “easy-to-understand display” of astrological nomenclature and terminology and one that helps users understand the celestial map and planetary positions. Its stated features also include culturally significant events, ritual timings, and horoscopy data.
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The developers say the device is intended to revive interest in traditional Indian systems of measuring and understanding time while using modern technology to present the information in an accessible format.
The Director of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has been designated as the controlling officer and will oversee procurement and periodic technical inspections.
Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports.
Expertise
Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper.
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Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC).
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