Not just a clock: Maharashtra to put ‘Indian Timekeepers’ at Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan

Apart from IST and GPS time, the device is designed to show sunrise and sunset (Photo credit: Kaalaayan.com)

At Maharashtra’s seat of power, the clock is set to do more than tell the time. Two proposed “Indian Timekeepers” at Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan will combine Indian chronometry with information on the sun and planets, Panchang and ritual timings, as well as astrological features such as terminology and horoscopy data, according to their manufacturers.

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 10.97 lakh for the two digital devices, which will display Indian Standard Time and GPS time alongside sunrise and sunset timings, planetary positions and movements, Panchang information, and important cultural, religious, social and national events.

Called Kaalaayan, the devices will cost Rs 5.48 lakh each, including taxes. They are being manufactured by Pune-based Aarsh Vidya Pvt Ltd, which the government resolution describes as the only organisation manufacturing such a device.