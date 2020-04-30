Not interested in making backdoor entry: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said, “We are neither interested in engineering instability nor making a backdoor entry.” (File) Devendra Fadnavis said, “We are neither interested in engineering instability nor making a backdoor entry.” (File)

Day after a government delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to urge him to take a decision on nominating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Legislative Council, former CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said BJP is not interested in making a “backdoor entry” into Maharashtra politics.

“We are confident that the Governor will take an appropriate decision, conforming to legal and constitutional framework, and accordingly nominate Uddhav Thackeray to the Council,” Fadnavis said. “I would like to emphasize that BJP would be very happy to see Uddhav Thackeray being nominated to the Council and continuing as the CM. The BJP does not want instability in the state.” Refuting charges that the Opposition was behind stalling Uddhav’s nomination, Fadnavis said, “We are neither interested in engineering instability nor making a backdoor entry.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had accused BJP of misusing Raj Bhawan to serve its political interests. A source at Raj Bhavan, however, said, “The Governor is consulting constitutional and legal experts. The process is on.”

