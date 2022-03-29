Maharashtra: Not enough takers for Corbevax vaccine, several doses wasted

Due to the low turnout of children in the 12-14 age group for vaccination, the amount of wastage of Corbevax vaccine doses is higher in Maharashtra, according to data from the state Public Health Department. However, the department is hopeful that with a gradual surge in the intake of vaccines, the wastage will reduce.

A 10 ml vial of Corbevax is used to vaccinate 20 children. Once opened, the vial has to be used within four hours. But due to the low turnout, the vaccination centres don’t get enough number of children to use the full vials. This is leading to wastage of doses, said state health officials.

The most amount of wastage has been noticed in heavily rural districts such as Nandurbar, Parbhani and Dhule, which have seen the lowest response to vaccination in this age group.

“There is a sense of hesitancy towards Corbevax as it is a new vaccine. Many parents want to wait and watch for some more time. So, it was expected that the wastage would be higher than the vaccines that are already in the market,” said an officer from the Health department.

“The response has improved compared to the first week. So, we are hoping that with better turnout, we will be able to save on the wastage,” added the officer. The mass vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years started from March 16. In the last two weeks, the state has inoculated 9.5 lakh children. There are nearly 40 lakh children in this age group in Maharashtra.

Those in charge of administering vaccines claim that many adolescents have a fear of syringes. “Inoculation of babies is completely different from vaccinating adolescents. We can divert a child with chocolate to take the jab, but it is really difficult to convince children in this age group,” said Swati Parekh, a nurse at BYL Nair Hospital.