Not easy to finish me, many tried and failed: Devendra Fadnavis

ANNOUNCING that he still has long political innings ahead, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, “Even if somebody wishes to end my career, it is not going to happen. I am here to stay.”

Fadnavis’s words, said in a media interaction in Nagpur, were in an apparent response to former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s prediction that the next election will also mark the last ones for Fadnavis, implying that the BJP is set to lose the polls.

At a Sena rally in Goregaon a day ago, Thackeray had dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Fadnavis to hold elections within a month.

Without directly naming anyone, Fadnavis said, “Muddai lakh bura chahe tou kya hota hai, Wahi hota hain jo takdir mein likha hota hai (People may wish ill for you but you will get what’s fated for you.”

The BJP leader was quick to point out that attempts were made in the past too to thwart his political growth.

“In 2019 assembly elections, they (Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena) used pictures of Narendra Modi to win the elections. But post elections, they formed an alliance with the Congress and the NCP, betraying the BJP.” In their 2.5 year-rule, Maha Vikas Aghadi, led by then CM Uddhav Thackeray, did everything possible to scuttle my political career. But they failed.

Earlier, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule made a scathing attack against Thackeray for predicting the end of Fadnavis’s political career.

He said, “Thackeray has always confined himself to his family and himself. Someone who has never bothered about his own party workers and leaders should stop worrying about the BJP and Fadnavis…Thackeray should look at his own organisation.

Already, 40 MLAs have quit. The ones left will also leave him soon.”