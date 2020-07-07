Not considering policy for street vendors during Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra govt tells Bombay HC

After hearing submissions made by AG Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, the Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a detailed reply as to why it could not frame a policy for street vendors and posted further hearing next week. After hearing submissions made by AG Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, the Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a detailed reply as to why it could not frame a policy for street vendors and posted further hearing next week.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday expressed its inability to frame a policy for street vendors to earn their livelihood during the Covid-19 lockdown and submitted that it had no intention of allowing street vendors, who belong to ‘unregulated sector’ to carry out their businesses being ‘most dangerous in terms of spread of coronavirus’ and can pose a threat to society’s health.

A division bench of Justices A A Sayed and M S Karnik on Tuesday heard through videoconference, a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Manoj Jalamchand Oswal through advocate Ashish Verma raising concerns pertaining to street vendors selling food items, toys and clothes among other items being without income due to the lockdown.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted that the state government does not have a policy for street vendors and it was not contemplating framing any such policy during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have no intention of allowing street vendors. They are most dangerous in terms of the spread of coronavirus,” the state said.

The state government also said that street vendors belong to the unregulated sector and therefore it was not allowing them to carry their businesses which would pose a threat to society’s health.

This came after the HC on June 19, while hearing a plea raising issues of street vendors in financial distress, had asked the Maharashtra government to form a policy to enable street vendors earn their livelihood during Covid-19 lockdown. After advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni sought time for the same, the Court had granted two weeks to the state to respond on consideration of policy for street vendors.

Oswal had argued that since hotels and restaurants are allowed to operate, the street vendors should also be allowed to conduct their business activities. The Court had however said that the petitioner could not equate them with street vendors. The state submitted that it was planning to open hotels from non-containment zones in a staggered manner, however, it cannot allow street vendors.

The HC had earlier sought to know the state government’s position on the issue and said that as the courts have physically re-opened in a staggered manner outside containment zones, the state can consider framing an appropriate policy to enable street vendors to earn their livelihood.

After hearing submissions made by AG Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, the Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a detailed reply as to why it could not frame a policy for street vendors and posted further hearing next week.

