‘Not about Muslims alone, but all Indians’

A WEEK after Mumbai saw its first massive protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at August Kranti Maidan, over 10,000 people came out opposing the new citizenship law at Azad Maidan

on Friday.

The protesters, including students, demanded the repeal of the Act, no nationwide NRC and condemned the police violence in Uttar Pradesh. Named ‘Inquilab Morcha’ — it was initially supposed to be a march from Byculla to CSMT — the protest was confined to Azad Maidan after police denied permission to the organisers for a march.

The four-hour-long protest saw performances by artists and students of IIT-Bombay, speeches by of AMU, JNU and TISS students as well as activists and members of nomadic and denotified tribes.

“The CAA is against the way of life of indigenous people. It will also affect transpersons. Many of them are forced to leave their homes at a young age or later without any documents. How will they prove their citizenship?” said Christy, a TISS student. Afreen Fatima from JNU said NRC and CAA are ways of showing Muslims that they are not equal citizens of this country. “Now is the time for every citizen to come out on the streets. This is a fight for our dignity and respect,” she added.

Many also spoke of the violence witnessed in UP over the last week. “The judiciary should take suo motu cognizance of the violence. It is not an issue about Muslims alone, but of all Indians… every Indian who respects the Constitution,” said actor Swara Bhaskar.

Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid said: “How do we know who is lying and whom to trust when it was first announced that there will be nationwide NRC? It is only after people protested that the PM said that NRC was not even discussed. Now, they are saying NRC and National Population Register (NPR) are not connected, when the documents of the same government show otherwise.”

He added that while Mumbai was said to be infamous for not being interested in politics and focusing on work, the city had shown how it can work as well as protest to save the Constitution.

A little past 3 pm, groups of men, women and students began walking into Azad Maidan near CSMT. They carried placards, banners, water bottles and some inked forearms and faces that read ‘No NRC, No CAA’. Many wore anti-pollution masks with Mumbai’s air quality continuing to be in the ‘poor’ category.

The organisers showed protesters the way to the Maidan, passing by the barricades beyond which the Mumbai Police’s anti-riot gear, including shields and helmets lay unattended.

Clad in burqas, 30 homemakers from south Mumbai tied white bands reading ‘No NRC, No CAA’ on their veiled foreheads. “We don’t trust the government. We don’t go out much but today we had to come to protest. This is not the time to keep quiet,” said Nasreen Tinwala (35).

“I have to come to stand up to what damages the secular fabric of the country,” said leading tabla player Aneesh Pradhan.

Among the performers on stage were a group called ‘Kabir Kala Manch’. A few of its members, who are facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, said the police continues to threaten them indirectly by visiting their homes. “But if our voices get muzzled, there is no hope. We have to speak against the Act, as it is against the Constitution. They are breaking the law, we are not,” said Sagar Gorkhe.

Others who performed included writer-comedian Varun Grover, who recited his poem ‘Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’ and Mumbai-based poet and lyricist Hussain Haidry, who recited ‘Hindustani Musalmaan’.

Student activist and organiser of the protest, Fahad Ahmed, said: “Everyday there have been five protests and we would organise another protest soon. The government should think why have students left other work to protest on the streets. We now have a team under the banner ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ and will be having a national-level meeting supported by leaders, including Yogendra Yadav.”

