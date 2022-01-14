Not a single day passes when a BJP leader does not leave party: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP over the defections that the party had seen in Uttar Pradesh over the past few days.

“BJP leaders were saying 15 days ago, there is no reason to look at anyone in Uttar Pradesh and that the party will come back to power. However, not a single day passes when a BJP leader does not leave the party,” Pawar told mediapersons.

Eight BJP MLAs, including three ministers, have resigned over the past three days.

The NCP supremo, who has extended support to the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in UP, said that be it Goa or wherever the polls are to be held, one can see the same picture.

“The process has begun,” he said, alluding to a possible setback the BJP might face in the upcoming Assembly polls.