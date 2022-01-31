Northern Maharashtra, Marathwada to experience cold-wave conditions: IMD

Many areas in northern Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to experience cold-wave conditions on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At a few places in Vidarbha and Marathwada, the minimum temperature was 5 degree Celsius below normal on Monday. In Vidarbha, Amravati was coldest with the minimum temperature dropping to 9.2 degree Celsius, which is seven degree Celsius below normal. While Ahmednagar in central Maharashtra recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degree Celsius.

Since last weekend, cold-wave conditions have swept through Vidarbha, Marathwada and northern Maharashtra and the conditions will last till Tuesday, IMD officials said.

Cold-wave and cold-day conditions — with temperatures falling 5 to 7 degree Celsius below normal — have been forecast for Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts on Monday.

“Cold northerly winds are penetrating into northern Maharashtra, resulting in both cold-day and cold-wave conditions. Temperatures will gradually rise as these conditions will abate from Tuesday,” a Mumbai-based IMD official said.