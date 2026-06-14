‘North section of Mumbai Coastal Road to be ready by Dec 2028’: CM Fadnavis after inspecting ongoing work

Devendra Fadnavis said the state government has also decided to develop the periphery of the Coastal Road into a modern commercial hub on the lines of Bandra Kurla Complex. (File Photo)

While inspecting the ongoing Mumbai Coastal Road Project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday said the north section of the project will be completed by December 2028.

Following the inspection, Fadnavis also stated that once the project is completed, the Coastal Road will provide seamless connectivity between Nariman Point in south Mumbai and Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The north section of the Coastal Road will connect Versova with Bhayandar, while the southern section connecting Nariman Point with Bandra Worli Sea Link became operational in March 2024.

“The Coastal Road will bring great relief to Mumbai residents. Today, 60 per cent of Mumbai’s traffic passes via the Western Express Highway (WEH), and to reduce the pressure on it, we are preparing a signal-free road from Nariman Point to Bhayandar. Our effort is that this entire project will be completed by October-November or December 2028,” the Maharashtra chief minister said.