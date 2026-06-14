‘North section of Mumbai Coastal Road to be ready by Dec 2028’: CM Fadnavis after inspecting ongoing work

While inspecting the ongoing Mumbai Coastal Road Project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday said the north section of the project will be completed by December 2028.
Following the inspection, Fadnavis also stated that once the project is completed, the Coastal Road will provide seamless connectivity between Nariman Point in south Mumbai and Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The north section of the Coastal Road will connect Versova with Bhayandar, while the southern section connecting Nariman Point with Bandra Worli Sea Link became operational in March 2024.
“The Coastal Road will bring great relief to Mumbai residents. Today, 60 per cent of Mumbai’s traffic passes via the Western Express Highway (WEH), and to reduce the pressure on it, we are preparing a signal-free road from Nariman Point to Bhayandar. Our effort is that this entire project will be completed by October-November or December 2028,” the Maharashtra chief minister said.
Fadnavis added that the state government has also decided to develop the periphery around the Coastal Road into a modern commercial hub on the lines of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
Compensatory plantation
Meanwhile, the chief minister informed that adequate compensatory plantation of mangroves has to be carried out simultaneously.
“We have acquired all the necessary environmental clearances for executing the project, and the work of mobilisation of manpower and machinery has begun. The land acquisition was also completed last year. So we are hopeful that by the end of 2028, the road will be operational,” an official said.
The proposed second phase of the Coastal Road has been divided into six different packages. Package A will cover 4.5 km between Versova and Bangur Nagar (Goregaon), and Package B will cover 1.66 km between Bangur Nagar and Mindspace (Malad). Packages C and D will include twin tunnels – both 3.9 km long – connecting Mindspace in Malad with Charkop in Kandivali.
Story continues below this ad
Package E will span 3.78 km, connecting Charkop with Gorai, and the final Package F will be 3.69 km long and connect Gorai with Dahisar. From Dahisar, the civic authorities are constructing another 5.6 km elevated corridor that will extend till Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The overall project will be 25 km long, and the total cost has been pegged at Rs 25,000 crore.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More