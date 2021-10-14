ED summons Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. While Nora will appear before the agency today, Fernandez is expected to join the probe tomorrow.
Earlier in August, Fernandez was questioned by the ED in connection with the money laundering probe being conducted against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is an accused in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket.
This is a developing story
