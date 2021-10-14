scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 14, 2021
MUST READ

ED summons Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

While Nora Fatehi will appear before the agency today, Jacqueline Fernandez is expected to join the probe tomorrow.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 14, 2021 12:12:52 pm
Actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez (Instagram)

Actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. While Nora will appear before the agency today, Fernandez is expected to join the probe tomorrow.

Earlier in August, Fernandez was questioned by the ED in connection with the money laundering probe being conducted against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is an accused in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket.

Click here for more

This is a developing story

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 14: Latest News

Advertisement