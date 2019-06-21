None should be condemned without first being heard: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised the judiciary on the floor of the state legislative Assembly on Thursday. Citing several judgments, Fadnavis said it was important for the three organs of state — the legislature, executive and the judiciary — not to step on each other’s domain to maintain the separation of powers.

Quoting one judgment, Fadnavis, a law graduate, said, “No one should be condemned without first being heard.”

In March this year, a Bombay High Court division bench comprising Justices SC Dharmadhikari and BP Colabawalla had criticised the Chief Minister over alleged delays in investigations in the killings of Dabholkar and Pansare.

Asking questions over the efficiency of the CM, Justice Dharm-adhikari, during a hearing of a case in this regard, had reportedly observed, “What is the CM doing? He holds 11 portfolios, including Home, but does not find the time to take stock of the case. His deputies do not have the time to remove obstacles in the probe?” It had further reportedly noted that the Chief Minister belonged to the state and not just any party. “It is a sovereign function and cannot be outsourced,” it had observed.

Referring to these observations during proceedings in the Assembly, Fadnavis said, “There is nothing pending with the CM in these cases. Further, the SC itself had ruled that there should be no interference (of the political executive) in matters of investigation.”

Pointing out that the Chief Minister’s Office was neither an accused, respondent or a party in the case, he said, “The remarks (made by the judges) were not a part of the written judgment.” Fadnavis went on to cite a court ruling that said “oral remarks did not amount to judicial orders. They do not even amount to judicial opinion”. Contending that a person’s right to reputation was his fundamental right, Fadnavis said, “No one should be condemned without being heard.”

The court had reportedly said, “It is shameful and we should not be saying this but, if that unfortunate incident in Karnataka (killing of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh) had not happened and you (authorities in Maharashtra) had not coordinated with Karnataka police, you would have remained clueless.”

Fadnavis was replying to a discussion on the Governor’s speech. The Opposition had earlier questioned the alleged delay in the investigations in the killings. While informing the House about the progress in the case, Fadnavis said, “I want to use this platform to raise a broader issue.” He said, “Through this discussion, I wish to state an expectation that all the three organs of democracy respect each other’s powers. Even we (the legislature) hold judicial orders in the highest regard.”