Non-woven polypropylene bags: Govt to seek views of Institute of Chemical Technology

Following a demand by manufacturers of non-woven polypropylene bags to permit such bags that weigh above 80 grams per square metre (GSM), the state Environment Department has decided to seek an opinion on the matter from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, on whether such bags can be considered as recyclable. Currently, these bags have been banned in Maharashtra along with all kinds of plastic bags.

Officials from the Environment Department said that manufacturers of the non-woven polypropylene bags, which resemble thin cloth bags, made the demand during a meeting of an expert committee formed to advise the department on challenges in implementing the plastic ban, held on Monday. The non-woven polypropylene bags, measured in GSM, are made of using polypropylene fibres and are non-biodegradable, according to an official.

“After their demand, the expert committee has decided to seek an opinion from the Institute of Chemical Technology on how these non-woven polypropylene bags can be destroyed, and whether these bags can be recycled and reused,” said Anil Diggikar, principal secretary of the Environment Department.

He further said the institute’s report would be placed before the Empowered Committee headed by Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam before a final decision is taken. In a notification issued on March 23, the Environment department had banned the non-woven polypropylene bags along with plastic carry bags. “As the non-woven polypropylene bags look like cloth bags, many traders and manufacturers are projecting it as an alternative to plastic bags and many people are buying them. These bags are more dangerous than the plastic carry bags as these bags are completely non-biodegradable,” said an official.

The official further said that the number of non-woven polypropylene bags has increased in the market after the ban on the plastic carry bags. “We have issued a pictorial booklet informing people that these bags are also banned. More awareness on it is required,” added the official.

Meanwhile, Kadam held a review meeting of the plastic ban on Tuesday and directed that special teams be formed at pilgrimage spots and tourist places. “A large number of plastic carry bags and other banned material is found at the pilgrimage and tourist places. So special teams will be formed at such places to take action against violators including the shopkeepers,” said Kadam.

