Non-confirmation of depot land: Fate of 3 new Mumbai Metro lines hangs in balance

The fate of three elevated upcoming Mumbai metro lines hangs in balance following no confirmation over land availability for depot.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing all the three lines — namely Metro 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) which is 32.32-km-long elevated corridor with 30 stations, second is Metro 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), which is 24.90 km long elevated corridor with 15 stations and third is Metro 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg) which is 15.31-kilometre-long having 13 stations.

The three lines are part of the 300-km-metro network proposed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the work on several other metro lines is progressing in full swing.

The MMRDA has identified land at Kanjurmarg for constructing the depot of Metro 6. However, the erstwhile Shiv Sena government led by Uddhav Thackeray had proposed to set up an integrated depot at Kanjurmarg for Metro Lines 6, 4 and 5. However, the shift in government in Maharashtra had also toppled the previous government’s plans. The present government led by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis shifted the original proposal for the depot for underground Line 3 to Aarey from Kanjurmarg. But Line 6 depot which was slated to come up at Kanjurmarg is still in cold storage.

The MMRDA has sent several reminders to the Urban Development Department to allocate Kanjurmarg land for Line 6 depot. However, it is yet to get a final approval. The Kanjurmarg land, a salt pan land, is owned by the Central Government.

The development authority is also seeking land at Mogharpada, Thane and Kasheli in Bhiwandi to build depots for Lines 4 and 5. The MMRDA is awaiting an order from the revenue department to hand over the Mogharpada land parcel for Line 4. The land for Line 5 depot at Kasheli is not yet under authority’s possession.

A depot is important for starting any metro line. It is the place where the rakes are parked and maintenance work is taken care of. Due to the non-availability of depot on time, the operation of all the Metro rail lines may remain affected, as per the MMRDA officials.

According to Metro officials, at least one year is required to set up all infrastructure to construct any depot. The MMRDA, that is yet to get possession of land for any of the depots, is also yet to appoint any contractor for their construction.

It is pertinent to note that the MMRDA has finished over 60 per cent of work in Metro Line 6, 70 per cent of work in Metro Line 5 and over 45 per cent work is in Metro Line 4 as of now.