Non-cognizable complaint lodged over threat to Raj Thackeray on loudspeaker row

A non-cognizable complaint was registered on Wednesday against an unidentified person for sending a threat letter to MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar where the sender threatened to kill him and MNS chief Raj Thackeray because of their ultimatum given to mosques over removal of loudspeaker.

“A non-cognizable complaint has been registered under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the IPC,” said Anand Mulay, Senior Inspector of Kalachowki police station.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Nandgaonkar, a three-time MLA and a former state minister, said, “I met Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil at his residence today and he promised that action will be taken. Yesterday, I met Thackeray saheb and showed him the letter. Later that day, I also met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and gave him the letter. The letter has been written in Hindi and contains some Urdu words. It came by post to my office.”

Nandgaonkar added, “It stated that we should stop our protest against the loudspeakers and azaan or they will kill me and Raj Thackeray saheb. I just want to say that even if the hair of Raj Thackeray is touched, then entire Maharashtra will be set on…”

He claimed he has sought security cover for Thackeray and his family from the government but has received no response.