scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Must Read

Non-bailable warrant issued against Pune-based stud farm owner Hasan Ali

Special public prosecutor Sanjana Sharma sought a non-bailable warrant against Khan for non-appearance before court for multiple hearings. Special Judge M G Deshpande said the case is for framing of charges and issued the warrant against Khan.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 5, 2022 11:19:20 pm
Khan had himself approached court seeking expediting of the trial. (Representational)

A special court issued a non-bailable warrant against Pune-based stud farm owner Hasan Ali Khan on Tuesday. Khan was booked by the ED in connection with a money laundering case in 2011.

Special public prosecutor Sanjana Sharma sought a non-bailable warrant against Khan for non-appearance before court for multiple hearings. Special Judge M G Deshpande said the case is for framing of charges and issued the warrant against Khan.

More from Mumbai

Khan had himself approached court seeking expediting of the trial. Khan’s lawyer has also filed a plea before the Bombay High Court, which is pending. SPP submitted that he had remained absent for the past many hearings.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 05: Latest News

Advertisement