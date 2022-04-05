Non-bailable warrant issued against Pune-based stud farm owner Hasan Ali

A special court issued a non-bailable warrant against Pune-based stud farm owner Hasan Ali Khan on Tuesday. Khan was booked by the ED in connection with a money laundering case in 2011.

Special public prosecutor Sanjana Sharma sought a non-bailable warrant against Khan for non-appearance before court for multiple hearings. Special Judge M G Deshpande said the case is for framing of charges and issued the warrant against Khan.

Khan had himself approached court seeking expediting of the trial. Khan’s lawyer has also filed a plea before the Bombay High Court, which is pending. SPP submitted that he had remained absent for the past many hearings.