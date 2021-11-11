Third non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir

ANOTHER NON-BAILABLE warrant was issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday in connection with an extortion case filed at Marine Drive police station.

This is the third warrant against the IPS officer. The court of the additional metropolitan magistrate on Wednesday issued the non-bailable warrant after the Mumbai police filed an application stating that he has not been available for its investigation.

Last month, two such warrants were issued against Singh. One was by the metropolitan magistrate’s court in connection with an FIR filed at Goregaon police station and another by a court in Thane.

Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police chief to that of the Director General (Home Guards) had initially been on sick leave on May 4 and has not reported for duty since then. The Maharashtra police has registered multiple FIRs against him.

The case at Marine Drive police station is based on a complaint filed by Bhayander-based businessman Shyam Sundar Agarwal, who alleged that Singh along with five other policemen and two civilians, falsely implicated him in a case and demanded money in lieu of not arresting him.

So far, police have arrested the two civilians, who were subsequently granted bail and two police officers arrested this week.



The warrant allows officials to arrest him and produce him before the competent court. Apart from the three warrants, a bailable warrant was issued against him by the Justice K U Chandiwal commission where he was summoned to appear.

The warrant could not be executed as he was not traced. The commission was set up by the Maharashtra government to inquire into allegations of corruption made against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by Singh.

In an affidavit filed before the commission last month, Singh had claimed that he has disclosed whatever is required.