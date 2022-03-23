Non-agriculture tax not to be recovered from Mumbai suburb housing societies

IN A relief to residents of Mumbai suburbs, the state government on Tuesday announced a stay on the recovery of non-agricultural (NA) tax from housing societies after the issue was raised in the Assembly.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat made an announcement in the Legislative Assembly during a discussion on the issue. BJP legislator Ashish Shelar, through a calling attention motion, raised the issue and said the revenue department had issued NA tax notices to over 60,000 residents in suburban Mumbai, while Mumbai city was exempted from the tax, which was unjust.

Thorat said many organisations and public representatives had made presentations before the department regarding the NA tax. “They had demanded that the levy was unreasonable and the payment of arrears was beyond the reach of the cooperative housing societies. They requested that the recovery be stayed and the NA tax waived. Considering the sentiments of the House, the recovery of non-agricultural tax is being stayed,” said Thorat.

NA tax is a British era taxation system applicable on land that had been converted from agricultural land to other use. The recovery of the arrears of non-agricultural tax from 2001 was underway in the urban areas of the state as per the government decision in 2018.

“The developer pays NA Tax while building the residential structure. Then why are notices being served despite making the payment? These notices have been issued at a rate of nearly 1,500% higher than the previous rates, which is exorbitant. While on one hand, people are reeling under the economic crisis after the Covid-19 pandemic and the government, on the other hand, is levying huge taxes and burdening the people,” said Shelar.