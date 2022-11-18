scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Non-agricultural varsities: V-C, Pro V-C to be selected according to UGC norms

The state cabinet on Thursday decided to amend the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, likely further delaying the search for Mumbai University (MU) and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) V-Cs.

UGC norms, University Grants Commission UGC, Non-agricultural varsities vc, vc appointment, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsAn official from the state higher and technical education department said, "This may change the already constituted V-C search committees for MU and SPPU. The search committees do not include UGC-nominated members."

Vice-chancellor (V-C) and Pro V-C of non-agricultural universities in the state will now selected as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

The guidelines state that a UGC-nominated member will now be part of the V-C search and selection committee. Also, to be appointment as V-C, one will have to have a minimum of 10 years of experience as professor. The appointment of Pro V-C will be done by the management councils of respective universities after considering the V-C’s recommendations. At present, the Chancellor appointed the Pro V-C in consultation with the V-C.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 12:31:39 am
