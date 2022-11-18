Non-agricultural varsities: V-C, Pro V-C to be selected according to UGC norms

Vice-chancellor (V-C) and Pro V-C of non-agricultural universities in the state will now selected as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

The state cabinet on Thursday decided to amend the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, likely further delaying the search for Mumbai University (MU) and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) V-Cs.

The guidelines state that a UGC-nominated member will now be part of the V-C search and selection committee. Also, to be appointment as V-C, one will have to have a minimum of 10 years of experience as professor. The appointment of Pro V-C will be done by the management councils of respective universities after considering the V-C’s recommendations. At present, the Chancellor appointed the Pro V-C in consultation with the V-C.

An official from the state higher and technical education department said, “This may change the already constituted V-C search committees for MU and SPPU. The search committees do not include UGC-nominated members.”