Nomination of MLCs: Maharashtra govt submits list of 12 names to Governor

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Friday submitted to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a list of 12 members to be nominated to the Legislative Council from his quota.

While the list is yet to be made public, it is said to include the names of Eknath Khadse, Raju Shetti, Yashpal Bhinge and Anand Shinde from NCP’s quota. Rajni Patil, Sachin Sawant, Muzaffar Hussain and Anniruddha Vankar from Congress quota and Urmila Matondkar, Nitin Bangude-Patil, Vijay Karanjkar and Chandrakant Raghuvanshi from Shiv Sena’s quota.

The list was submitted to the Governor at Raj Bhavan here by a delegation of MVA ministers consisting of Nawab Malik (NCP), Anil Parab (Shiv Sena) and Amit Deshmukh (Congress). “We have submitted the list of 12 nominees to be appointed by the Governor in a sealed envelope, along with a letter from the chief minister and the cabinet’s resolution,” Parab told reporters after meeting Koshyari.

However, Parab did not disclose the names of the members whose nomination has been recommended to the Upper House through the Governor’s quota. He said the chief minister’s letter mentions requisite legal aspects and requests the Governor to appoint the nominees as per law. “We have submitted the list fulfilling all the legal aspects,” Parab said, when asked whether the members recommended by the cabinet fulfil legal criteria to be nominated to the Council by the Governor.

The Maharashtra cabinet on October 29 had approved the names and has subsequently forwarded it to Koshyari for his approval.

The issue of nomination of the 12 MLCs through Governor’s quota has been going on since 10 posts fell vacant on June 6 and two posts on June 15, 2020. The government did not recommend the names immediately anticipating that the Governor may find some lacuna in the proposal and may return it to the government, said sources. Under Article 171 of the Constitution, the Governor can nominate 12 members with special knowledge or practical experience in literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service to the state legislative Council.

These names will now be vetted by the Governor who is within his powers to raise objections on some names if the nomination does not fit the constitutional requirement.

