Noise pollution: Bombay High Court hears plea against BMC on illegal pandals

The court was hearing a petition filed by Awaaz Foundation and others on the noise pollution caused during various religious festivals. The court was hearing a petition filed by Awaaz Foundation and others on the noise pollution caused during various religious festivals.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday was informed that 13 assistant commissioners of wards have granted 44 post facto permission to the Ganpati pandals in suburbs Mumbai. A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice M S Sonak asked the BMC as to why contempt notices should not be issued against these officers. BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told the court that he will file an affidavit on Monday.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Awaaz Foundation and others on the noise pollution caused during various religious festivals.

On the previous hearing, the state government informed the court that as per the data collected in the month of August, they have found 132 illegal pandals in Mumbai city and 217 in the suburbs.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App