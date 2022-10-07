Noise level around Shivaji Park ground crosses 100 dB

The noise level around the periphery of Shivaji Park ground crossed the 100 decibel (dB) mark on Wednesday during annual Dussehra rally organised by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, despite the ground being declared a silence zone by the Bombay High Court owing to the presence of nursing homes and schools in the area.

According to a report by Sumaira Abdulali headed Awaaz Foundation, the maximum dB level recorded at the Shivaji Park ground on October 5 was 101.6 dB – making it the highest dB level recorded during a political rally in recent years.

In 2019, the highest dB level recorded during the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park was 93.9 dB, when Eknath Shinde had given the speech.

Meanwhile, the highest noise level, at 91.6 dB, was recorded at Bandra-Kurla Complex ground where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held his Dussehra rally.