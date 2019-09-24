Noida man arrested for rape of woman on pretext of job interview

A 24-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman at a hotel last week on the pretext of a job interview. Police said the man filmed the act and blackmailed the woman with the video.

According to police, the accused, who works at a private firm in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, got in touch with the woman on a professional networking portal last week.

Police said the woman was a Mumbai resident and her networking profile stated that she was looking for job opportunities in human resources. She had also posted her mobile phone number on the site, police added.

An officer linked to the investigation said the accused told the woman that a leading private bank was looking to hire an HR manager in Mumbai and asked her if she was interested in applying for the position.

Police further said the interview was scheduled for the evening of September 19. The accused called the woman to a room he had booked and filmed the rape.

The officer added that Arora threatened to send the video to the woman’s family if she complained and returned to Noida soon after.

The woman filed a complaint on September 21. “The accused had switched off his mobile phone as soon as he left Mumbai. We formed three teams to track him down and brought him to Mumbai,” the officer said.

The accused was booked under sections of rape and criminal intimidation under the IPC, produced before a magistrate on Sunday and remanded in police custody until September 30.