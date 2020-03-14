Nod to rename Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji

The local Shiv Sena unit, which controls the 115-member Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, has been demanding renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. (Representational Photo) The local Shiv Sena unit, which controls the 115-member Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, has been demanding renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. (Representational Photo)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly to rename Aurangabad airport as the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport. The Assembly unanimously approved the resolution. The proposal, which was also approved by the Legislative Council, will now be sent to the Union Aviation Ministry.

The local Shiv Sena unit, which controls the 115-member Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, has been demanding renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. Polls to the civic body will be held this April. As the proposal to rename the city is not on the cards for now with the Shiv Sena planning to contest the polls in alliance with the Congress and the NCP, the proposal of renaming the airport has now been cleared.

Following the state Cabinet’s decision Thursday, Parliamentary Affairs minister Anil Parab moved another resolution to rename the Mumbai Central railway station after the philanthropist Nana Shankarsheth, which was also passed unanimously.

