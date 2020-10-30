Nod to nomination of 12 MLCs through Maharashtra Governor’s quota

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the nomination of 12 members of the Legislative Council (MLC) through the Governor’s quota.

Sources in the government said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would soon recommend the names to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his approval. “There was a discussion on the nomination of 12 MLCs through the Governor quota in the Cabinet and the proposal has been approved,” said Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, after the Cabinet meeting.

While 10 MLC posts had fallen vacant on June 6, two had fallen vacant on June 15. The government did not recommend the names immediately anticipating that the Governor may find some lacuna in the proposal and return the proposal, said sources.

Sources said that ruling allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have recommended four names each. From Sena, the names under discussion are Sunil Shinde, Sachin Ahir, Chandrakant Khaire, Urmila Matondkar and Sharad Ponkshe, party insiders said.

While the names of Shivajirao Garje, Aditi Nalawade, Eknath Khadse and Raju Shetti are making the rounds from NCP, Sachin Sawant, Ashish Deshmukh, Naseem Khan and Satyajeet Tambe are being considered from Congress, said sources.

Under Article 171 of the Constitution, the Governor can nominate 12 members with special knowledge or practical experience in literature, science, art, cooperative movement and social service to the state Legislative Council.

