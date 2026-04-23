Nod for Metro 5 & 5A linking Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar

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The State government on Wednesday approved the Rs 18,130.55 crore Mumbai Metro Line 5 and 5A project, cleared a proposal to raise loans for land acquisition for three expressways in Vidarbha, and sanctioned Rs 1,063 crore for works related to the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela in 2027.
The decisions were taken at a meeting of the state’s infrastructure development committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Earlier a 24.9-km line with 17 stations at the cost of Rs 8,416.51 crore, a list of changes to the Metro line 5 between Kapurbawdi, Thane to Bhiwandi to Kalyan were approved.
The first phase of the Line 5, from Thane to Bhiwandi, was left largely unchanged as it nears completion.
This portion with six elevated stations over 11.9 km has a price tag of Rs 6,741.34 crore.
In the remaining portion, between Bhiwandi to Kalyan, however, one station between Dhamankar Naka and Temghar city was made underground.
With a length of 10.475 km, the phase 2 has over 6 stations has a cost of Rs 7,326.13 crore.
The one station was made underground due to the presence of a flyover on the route in Bhiwandi, where the construction of an elevated metro would require its demolition, exponentially adding to traffic.
Additionally, a double decker integrated metro and flyover will be constructed between Ranjanoli Junction and Durgadi Chowk.
The Kalyan APMC station has also been removed from the line’s alignment, as it is now a part of the Line 12.
The government also approved the Line’s extension, Line 5A, which will extend 11.83 km with seven stations, at a cost of Rs 4,063.08 crore.
This will extend the line towards Ulhasnagar, with a spur line to Kalyan station.
This makes the entire line, 5 and 5A, of a total 34.205km, at a project cost of Rs 18,130.55 crore.
The financial planning for the line was also approved, with loans and debts for it in the pipeline.
The corridor will serve densely populated areas in Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. Around 69 lakh people will benefit and travel time will reduce by 40 to 50 per cent, the chief minister said.
He directed that all necessary approvals be expedited with the Centre and concerned departments on priority.
Meanwhile, during the meeting the government also cleared raising loans from Housing and Urban Development Corporation for land acquisition for the Nagpur-Gondia, Bhandara-Gadchiroli and Nagpur-Chandrapur expressways, describing them as critical to improving connectivity and driving industrial growth in Vidarbha.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation(MSRDC) has been directed to fix a detailed project implementation schedule, including publication of tenders, finalisation of bids and determining the completion period.
The chief minister said the projects, given their importance for the region, should be completed within six years.Officials have also been asked to urgently coordinate with the finance department to finalise the loan proposal from HUDCO.
The Nagpur-Gondia expressway will be 162.577 km long with an estimated cost of Rs 19,582.19 crore, including Rs 3,162.18 crore for land acquisition.
The 94.241 km Bhandara-Gadchiroli project will require Rs 931.15 crore for land acquisition, while the 204.799 km Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway will require Rs 2,353.94 crore.
The government also approved Phase 2 works worth Rs 1,063 crore for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela in 2027 to ensure smooth arrangements and better facilities for pilgrims.The works include parking facilities, water supply, electricity, healthcare services, solid waste management and a central control system.The chief minister directed that the works be taken up on priority and completed expeditiously ahead of the event, which draws lakhs of devotees.
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