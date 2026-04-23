Nod for Metro 5 & 5A linking Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar

The Nagpur-Gondia expressway will be 162.577 km long with an estimated cost of Rs 19,582.19 crore, including Rs 3,162.18 crore for land acquisition.

The State government on Wednesday approved the Rs 18,130.55 crore Mumbai Metro Line 5 and 5A project, cleared a proposal to raise loans for land acquisition for three expressways in Vidarbha, and sanctioned Rs 1,063 crore for works related to the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela in 2027.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the state’s infrastructure development committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Changes to Metro 5

Earlier a 24.9-km line with 17 stations at the cost of Rs 8,416.51 crore, a list of changes to the Metro line 5 between Kapurbawdi, Thane to Bhiwandi to Kalyan were approved.

The first phase of the Line 5, from Thane to Bhiwandi, was left largely unchanged as it nears completion.