Mumbai: Nod for 2 giant flagpoles with Tricolours

Written by SANJANA BHALERAO

Advertising

TWO GIANT flagpoles with the Tricolour fluttering are set to be installed at the Gateway of India and near the Oval Maidan near Churchgate. The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) on Wednesday gave its in-principle nod to the two installations.

A 150-foot-high flag will be located in the Gateway of India precinct, as proposed by Shiv Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai. It will be installed at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. Based on Desai’s request, civic officials have prepared a proposal that was put up before the 10-member heritage committee for clearance.

“We have given in-principle nod for the installation of the flag. We have asked that the place of installation be changed at the Gateway. The new place will also be suggested within the Gateway precinct,” said a MHCC member.

The 126-foot-high national flag in Churchgate was proposed by MLA and BJP leader Raj Purohit. It is set to be located near the Ambedkar Statue outside the Oval Maidan. “Both the flag installations are in planning stages. With the nod from the MHCC, the plan will be now be prepared,” said a civic official.

Advertising

While the flags were approved, a proposal for a neon light installation at the Gateway, reading ‘I Love Mumbai’, was rejected at Wednesday’s meeting.