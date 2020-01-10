NoC not needed for renting apartment on leased land in Mumbai: Govt

The move comes as respite to residents of around 3,000 housing societies in Mumbai, and around 19,000 in other parts of the state. The move comes as respite to residents of around 3,000 housing societies in Mumbai, and around 19,000 in other parts of the state.

Renting an apartment on leave and licence basis in a housing society on government land can now be done without prior permission from the Collector’s office. The state revenue department has issued orders, asking Collectors’ offices to not insist on prior permission for such transactions. The order, dated January 7, also states that no transfer fee would be applicable in such cases.

The move comes after residents of such housing societies in the commercial capital had objected to circulars issued by the Mumbai (city) and Mumbai (suburban) Collectorate in 2018 for these transactions, where it had asked the registrar’s offices to stop registering leave and licence agreements unless the NOC from the Collector had been obtained.

While the 2018 circular had cited Section 37A of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, the revenue department has now clarified that it was applicable only in cases where there was a sale, assignment, or transfer of apartments, or in cases of redevelopment of societies, change of land use, and transfer of development rights, and utilisation of additional buildable space.

“In case of leave and licence agreement, neither the ownership nor the tenancy rights gets transferred. It is only a permissive right of use. So, Section 37A of the MLRC is not applicable in such cases,” the revenue department’s notification read.

The move comes as respite to residents of around 3,000 housing societies in Mumbai, and around 19,000 in other parts of the state. The government has clarified that no licence fee is required to be paid to the government as well.

