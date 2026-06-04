‘Nobody knew what had happened’: MSRTC driver’s family waited hours for news of Surat bus crash

Both buses were operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and belonged to a depot in the neighbouring Dhule district. (Photo Enhanced using AI)

The family of MSRTC driver Ghanshyam Barkale, 43, first learned he had died in Tuesday’s Surat bus accident through social media messages. They waited hours before depot officials confirmed the news.

“We came across messages about the accident on social media. Nobody knew exactly what had happened. It was only around 6 pm that officials from the depot informed us that Ghanshyam had died,” said his cousin, Shrikant Barkale.

Barkale’s body was identified soon after the accident and handed over to relatives late Tuesday night. He was cremated Wednesday morning in his native village in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district. He had been serving at the Jamner MSRTC depot since 2013, was the sole earning member of his family, and is survived by his parents, wife, a 16-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son.