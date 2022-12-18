scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Nobody can send me to Delhi, will stay in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Maintaining that his government was not against interfaith marraiges, Fadnavis said that some kind of intervention is necessary to tackle unrest and maintain communal harmony.

Maintaining that he enjoys working with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will continue to be a part of Maharashtra politics. He was speaking at an interactive session ‘Loksatta Loksamvaad’, convened by Loksatta (Indian Express Group), in Mumbai on Thursday.

“We enjoy working with Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. It is easier to hold deliberations. If you explain any issue to them, they are convinced,” he said. Fadnavis claimed that when BJP was in alliance with the Shiv Sena – then led by Uddhav Thackeray – “it was difficult to deal because everything depended on the mood”.

“Our government wants to promote intercaste marriages… it is not against interfaith marraiges… A committee has been set up to address grievances arising in interfaith marriages because there have been disturbing instances of fraud,” he said.

“It’s not about restricting interfaith marriages. They are not being stopped. But some intervention is necessary to maintain communal harmony, he said.   Asked about his view on love jihad, Fadnavis said, “If five years ago, I would have dismissed love jihad as rubbish… . But the incidents that have come to light are shocking.”

