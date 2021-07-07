NO2 level in city’s air increased by 52% in a year

the report titled ‘Behind the smokescreen' states combustion processes, such as heating, power generation, and engines in vehicles and ships, are major sources of anthropogenic emissions of NO2 (Representational Image)

There has been a 52 per cent spike in NO2 (nitrogen oxide ) in Mumbai’s air pollution in April this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, a new report by Greenpeace, an environmental group, has stated.

Released Wednesday, the report titled ‘Behind the smokescreen’ states combustion processes, such as heating, power generation, and engines in vehicles and ships, are major sources of anthropogenic emissions of NO2.

While in April 2020, Mumbai was under complete lockdown, leading to a complete shutdown of vehicular movement and industries, except those categorised as essential, this year there was a partial lockdown in the city in April, which meant transportation services were allowed to function.

“Motor vehicles and industries based on fossil fuel consumption are the major drivers of NO2 pollution in the Indian cities. The government, local administration and city planners must initiate the transition from privately owned vehicles to an efficient, clean and safe public transport system that is run on clean energy and provide Covid-19-related safety measures,” Avinash Chanchal, a climate campaigner at Greenpeace, said.

Maharashtra’s Economic Survey, 2019-20, indicated that Mumbai’s vehicular population was 3.86 crore. In the following year, the number of vehicles rose by 2.7 per cent at 3.96 crore vehicles. The report also calculated the impact of weather on NO2 levels. “The de-weathering model suggests that in 2020 air pollution was strongly influenced by weather conditions and that the increase would have been as much as 164 per cent had the weather conditions been the same in both the years,” it stated.

The 52 per cent rise in the NO2 levels was calculated after removing the effects of weather — rain and wind direction on the NO2 levels in the city.

A recent study by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), an initiative of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), also found vehicular emissions have doubled since 2016 and it has also become the biggest contributor to the city’s poor air quality.

BOX: Sharp spike in NO2 pollution in Delhi

The Greenpeace report states that a year after the initial lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, nitrogen dioxide pollution has increased in eight populous state capitals in India — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow.

Delhi saw the most dramatic increase of 125 per cent in April this year as compared to the same month last year.