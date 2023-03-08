No women minister in cabinet: Opposition attacks Maharashtra government on Women’s Day

As the Maharashtra government organised various programmes to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday, the absence of a woman minister in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet became a talking point amid the budget session in the Vidhan Bhavan.

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar slammed the government for giving women a raw deal. “There are women MLAs, there are senior women leaders who deserve a place in the cabinet on merit but the Shinde-Fadnavis government has ignored women representation in the cabinet. This is very unfortunate for Maharashtra,” he said.

The Maharashtra government has 18 ministers, nine each from the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). But there is no woman minister in the cabinet.

“There is not a single woman minister but then this is not the final cabinet. We are confident women will get representation in the next cabinet expansion,” a woman BJP MLA said. The chief minister and deputy chief minister have maintained that there will be women ministers in the next expansion.

The permissible limit for the council of ministers in the state is 43, including the chief minister. With the chief minister, deputy chief minister and 18 ministers, the total tally adds to 20 – which means there is still room for accommodating 23 more ministers.

“In the first list of cabinet formation, we had severe limitations. Out of 18 ministers, BJP got only nine. So, shortlisting candidates was a difficult task. In the next cabinet expansion, we are definitely going to have at least one woman minister,” a senior BJP leader said. “Three names under serious consideration are Devyani Pharande, Seema Hirey and Madhuri Misal,” the leader added.

The total strength of the state Legislative Assembly is 288 members. Of these, 24 are women MLAs, i.e. 8.33 per cent. The BJP has the highest number of women MLAs, 12.

The BJP women MLAs are Manisha Choudhary (Dahisar); Ashwini Jagtap (Pimpri-Chinchwad); Monika Rajale (Shevgaon); Madhuri Misal (Parvati); Namita Mundada (Kaij); Bharati Lovekar (Versova); Vidhya Thakur (Goregaon); Manda Mhatre (Belapur); Seeman Hirey (Nashik West); Devyani Pharande (Nashik Central); Meghan Bordikar (Jintur); and Shweta Mahale (Chikhli).

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena General Secretary Shalini Thackeray questioned the double standards. “It is shocking to see that not a single woman MLA was considered. Of the total 8.97 crore voters in the state, women voters are 4.38 crore, which is a 48 per cent vote bank,” she said.

Former minister Yashomati Thakur also criticised the government for its alleged prejudice against women. “I am surprised there is not a single women minister in the cabinet,” she said.

The Opposition leaders wondered if the BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign was only on paper.

A fine balance

With 105 MLAs, the BJP has a problem of plenty. Although the total strength of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is 50 (40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 Independents), the BJP is forced to give them more power as any unrest within the Sena could be detrimental to the alliance.

“Operation Lotus was to get rid of MVA [Maha Vikas Aghadi], which was done with the help of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde…So, the message to BJP MLAs is clear: Even if you are deserving candidates and fail to make it to the cabinet list, accept it with grace. And that includes men and women. We are working for the larger electoral battle of 2024. If BJP gets absolute power, the representation of both men and women candidates in the cabinet will increase,” a BJP insider said.

However, what remains unexplained is why the BJP could not accommodate one woman minister in the first cabinet expansion to send out a positive message amongst its women constituents.

In 2014, when the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition led by Devendra Fadnavis came to power, it had one woman minister, Pankaja Munde. The party had given Munde two important portfolios, rural development and women and child welfare.

Token representation?

Maharashtra has never had a woman chief minister. Successive governments, however, have ensured that there are at least a few women ministers in the cabinet. The MVA government led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had three women ministers, Congress’s Varsha Gaikwad and Yashomati Thakur and Aditi Tatkare from NCP.

Statistics indicate that the state has a sizeable percentage of women voters, almost at par with men. Since the 1990s, every political party has realised the importance of women voters and undertaken awareness drives to ensure women exercised their franchise.

Notably, Maharashtra took the lead to support 50 per cent reservation to women in local bodies. Cutting across party lines, the state has also been at the forefront, demanding 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and the state assembly.

Since 1996, this is one subject which has been exploited to gain political mileage during elections, only to be put on the back burner once election season is over.