Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
No water supply in 12 BMC wards for 12 hrs on Jan 30-31

These 12 wards will also continue to face low-pressure water supply from January 29 to February 4, as two other civic wards will witness a 25 per cent water supply cut.

No water will be supplied in Dharavi from 4 pm to 9 pm, both on January 30 and 31. (Representational/File)
Water supply across 12 wards under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction will be stopped for 12 hours — between 10 am and 10 pm — on January 30 and 31 for maintenance work, an official release issued by the BMC-run Public Relations Office said. These 12 wards will also continue to face low-pressure water supply from January 29 to February 4, as two other civic wards will witness a 25 per cent water supply cut.

According to the BMC-run Hydraulic Engineer Department, which looks after water operations and maintenance work, it is connecting an additional 4,000-mm diametre channel to the water treatment plant in the Bhandup complex as well as installing valves on different pipelines connected to it to prevent leakage, and so, the water supply will be affected on January 30 and 31.

The water supply will be cut in several areas of nine wards of the western suburbs — K-East (Vile Parle east, Andheri east, Jogeshwari east), K-West (Andheri west, Vile Parle west, Juhu), P-South (Goregaon, Aarey Colony), P-North (Malad east and west), R-South (Kandivali, Charkop, Poisar), R-Central (Borivali, Gorai, Magathane), R-North (Dahisar, Mandapeshwar), H-East (Bandra east, Khar east, Santacruz east), and H-West (Bandra west, Khar west, Santacruz west) — and in several areas of S (Vikhroli, Bhandup), N (Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar), and L (Kurla, Chunabhatti) wards in the eastern suburbs. Areas like Mahim, Dadar (W), Prabhadevi and Matunga (W) in G-North and G-South wards will face 25 per cent water cut.

No water will be supplied in Dharavi from 4 pm to 9 pm, both on January 30 and 31.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 03:52 IST
Lucknow: Woman, her son injured in acid attack at house

