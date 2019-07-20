No water cuts in Mumbai from today, BMC records 51% water stock in seven lakes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recalled the 10 per cent water cut that was to come into effect on Saturday. The move came a day after Minister of State for urban development department Yogesh Sagar wrote to the civic body to withdraw the water cut.

The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai stand replenished since the monsoon set in, leading to demands of withdrawing water cuts.

The BMC’s decision comes at a time when the city’s seven lakes have recorded a water stock of 7.43 lakh million litre, 51 per cent of their capacity with another two months of monsoon to go.

On Friday, officials from the hydraulic engineering department said, “After a good amount of rainfall on July 15, we reviewed the situation. We found about 48 per cent water in the lakes, which is satisfactory. Also, two more months of monsoon remain and we are hopeful of getting enough rain, which may fulfil requirements. Hence, we have decided to withdraw the water cut.” Last week, Tulsi lake overflowed and Tansa lake was close to overflowing.

According to data available with the hydraulic engineering department, the water stock is 51.37 per cent as of July 19.

On July 19 last year, the lakes had 11.1 million litre (76.71 per cent) water stock, and in 2017 on the same day, the water stock was 10.58 million litre (73.15 per cent).

The city was staring at water shortage on account of a delayed monsoon as on June 27, the water stock in the lakes was recorded to be 4.95 per cent.