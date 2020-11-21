No visitors allowed at Chaitya Bhumi on Ambedkar’s death anniversary: BMC

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a second wave expected in the coming days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that no visitors will be allowed this year. (Representational)

This year, followers of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar will not be allowed to visit Chaitya Bhumi in Dadar, Mumbai, to pay homage on his death anniversary. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a second wave expected in the coming days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that no visitors will be allowed this year. However, an online broadcast will be arranged for the same.

Every year on December 6, lakhs of Ambedkarites across the country visit Chaitya Bhumi to pay their respects on his death anniversary. The day is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’.

The BMC usually makes arrangements for the followers at Shivaji Park and railway stations. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and an expected spike in cases, no such arrangement will be made this year. “There will also be the risk of spreading the virus as people will visit Mumbai from other parts of the country that are experiencing a second wave. At Chaitya Bhumi, a flower shower from helicopters and an online broadcast will be organised,” said a BMC official.

The civic body has appealed citizens to stay at home and pay their respects to Dr B R Ambedkar online.

On Friday, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal visited Chaitya Bhumi to take stock of arrangements for December 6.

