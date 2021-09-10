No vaccination on Friday at civic and govt centres, says BMC

The vaccination drive against Covid-19 in progress at 329 civic and government-run centres in Mumbai will remain suspended on Friday to meet administrative and technical requirements to hold special immunisation campaigns, the BMC said on Thursday. It added that there is adequate vaccine stock and the drive will resume on Saturday.

“Under the Covid-19 Prevention Vaccination Campaign, special sessions are being conducted by the civic body to increase immunisation coverage. With that in view, further planning is being done to meet administrative and technical issues. Due to this, the vaccination drive will be suspended on Friday at government and municipal centres,” said BMC in a statement.

In order to bridge the gender disparity in the vaccination numbers, a special drive for only women is also under consideration, said the BMC. Ward officers have been directed to plan when they can immunise women in their respective wards.

Also, to increase the number of fully vaccinated people in the city, the BMC on Thursday held a special drive for those eligible for a second dose. While 300 civic and government-run centres administered Covishield, 29 centres administered Covaxin.

A similar drive was conducted on September 4, when civic-run centres administered second dose to 81,705 people.

To get maximum number of people vaccinated, BMC continues to conduct special drives for lactating mothers, pregnant women, those who are bedridden and do not have any identity proof.

The civic body, along with NGO Project Mumbai, has vaccinated 4237 people who are bedridden and immobile since July 30. Of them, 802 have been administered the second dose.

Last month, BMC had kicked off ‘Vaccine on Wheels’ for the vulnerable and the underprivileged. It is reaching out to commercial sex workers, HIV-positive persons, migrant workers, labourers and street vendors/hawkers.