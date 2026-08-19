‘No true remorse’: Lawyers body stands behind NALSAR students, says BCI chief’s apology ‘belated’

Days after Chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI) Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to law students over a directive to state bar councils not to enrol 2026 graduates of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, the Bombay Bar Association (BBA) said Mishra’s apology was “belated” to “merely assuage the situation”. In a statement, the association said his August 13 order (now rescinded) barring 2026 graduates was an “abuse” of the BCI Chairperson’s office.

BBA is one of the oldest organisations of lawyers practising before the Bombay High Court (HC).

The lawyers’ body noted that Manan Kumar Mishra’s August 13 communications first barred enrolments, then dropped action against students while retaining the direction to NALSAR for an inquiry. On August 14, Mishra said in a post on X that the BCI had closed proceedings and no further action was required. On August 15, he issued a letter in the “nature of an apology”.