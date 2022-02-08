No technology in India to run buses on solar power: BEST

Citing non-availability of technology in India, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has rejected a demand to run buses purely on solar energy generated from panels mounted on the roof of the vehicles.

Last year in October, BJP corporator and group leader in BMC Prabhakar Shinde had moved a notice of motion in the civic general body meeting to run BEST buses on energy generated through solar energy.

“This will help BEST cut the cost of electric buses and manage the financial losses,” Shinde had said.

In a reply to Shinde’s motion, the BEST administration said there is no technology available in India for rooftop solar buses. The transport body has also listed many technical issues for the project.

“The electricity generated through the solar panels is very little and to run a bus on solar energy will require mounting a large number of solar panels on rooftops. Also, these buses come under the category of heavy vehicles so installing solar panels on rooftops is not feasible,” said the BEST.

Amid talk of climate change, the BEST has decided to turn its fleet of around 4,000 buses into electric vehicles by 2027 for clean energy. Currently, the BEST has 386 electric buses in the city.