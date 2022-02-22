No takers in ‘third wave’, remdesivir vials nearing expiry

REMDESIVIR, THAT was once sold at an exorbitant price in the black markets during the second wave of Covid, has no takers now. With the pandemic curve flattening, many of the available vials in the state are nearing expiration date.

As per the data provided by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), between April-May, 2021, when the state was witnessing the peak of the second wave, a total of 14.56 lakh remdesivir were consumed in Maharashtra. But in the third wave, though the number of daily cases surged two-fold, the severity of the infection was less, thus keeping the demand for remdesivir also low. Expecting a deadlier third wave, many of the retailers didn’t return their unused vials, and those are now set to expire soon.

As of February 18, the state had 7.40 lakh vials of remdesivir, of which, nearly 3 per cent of the vials would expire by the end of March. But unlike the second wave, the daily demand of the so-called life-saving drug for Covid has come down to around 2,000 vials.

“When the third wave hit the European countries in November last year, expecting a huge demand, retailers refrained from returning the existing stock. But in the third wave, the demand for remdesivir was negligible so now they have a sizable number of stocked vials,” said a senior officer from FDA, Maharashtra.

Remdesivir, a repurposed antiviral medication, was used without regulations in the second wave which drastically increased its demand. People were forced to buy it in the black market. In December last year, the Union Health ministry announced that remdesivir drug should only be used on patients with ‘moderate to severe’ Covid.

Doctors say there are two reasons behind the drop in demand for remdesivir — its limited use in the third wave and flattening of the pandemic curve.