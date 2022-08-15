No stay on public welfare schemes, says Mahararashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Independence Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that the state has begun its journey to become a “leader of the country”. During his Independence Day speech, he said that no public welfare schemes were stayed by the new government.

“A new government has been formed and we have started working from day one. Our first preference of working is common citizens and farmers,” said Shinde after hoisting the tricolour at state government headquarters.

Shinde said that no schemes aimed at public welfare were stayed by his government amid accusations from the Opposition that his government had stayed schemes and projects approved by the earlier government.

Referring to the recent floods in the state due to heavy rainfall, Shinde said that the irrigation department is working on developing a scientific programme for removing silt and sludge from rivers and widening and deepening them.

“Total of 28 districts have been affected and 15 lakh hectares of land have been affected. We have moved 15,000 people. For the first time, we have decided to double the compensation given under NDRF. Earlier it was limited to 2 hectares which we have increased to 3 hectares,” he said.

Commenting on demands of reservation by various communities, Shinde said that his government is committed to providing benefits of reservation to OBC, Maratha and Dhangar communities. “Various organisations like Sarthi, Mahajyoti, Amrut have been formed to ensure various benefits to communities,” he said.

He said that the government would provide total support to entrepreneurs to ensure the growth of startups in the state. “Prime minister Narendra Modi and the central government have assured us absolute support for all developmental works, ” he said.

Informing that a new education policy will be implemented in the state, Shinde informed about the Aamche Guruji (our teacher) initiative where a photo of the class teacher will be displayed in the class. “We will not keep one-teacher schools in the state,” he said.

Shinde informed that the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai super expressway would be inaugurated soon. “It will bring development to the region,” he said. Shinde said that his government will work toward bringing industries to the state and his recent meeting with Industrialist Ratan Tata was positive in this regard.

Commenting on initiatives on the environmental side, Shinde said that the state will soon bring all mangroves under the protected forest tag and it has completely banned single-use plastic.