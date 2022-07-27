scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

No stay on health-related orders, says Shinde, seeks 100-day plan from all departments

The government has stayed schemes of the District Planning Development Council and the tribal sub-plan under the tribal welfare department after April 1.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 27, 2022 12:36:13 am
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (PTI, file)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that purchase orders of medicines, surgical equipment, consumables, chemicals and materials from the state medical education and public health departments have not been stayed by the government.

The government has stayed schemes of the District Planning Development Council and the tribal sub-plan under the tribal welfare department after April 1.

While these projects have been approved, tenders are not to be issued until further orders and appointment of guardian ministers of respective districts.

“Health services are essential and the state’s medical education and public health departments ensure these services to the people. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased pressure on health services and there is a possibility of spread of contagious diseases during monsoon,” said Shinde.

He added that both departments have been omitted from the list of orders stayed by the government to ensure that all hospitals run with full force during monsoon.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with the secretaries of all state government departments, Shinde on Tuesday asked them to come up with a 100-day programme of his government.

